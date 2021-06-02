Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

