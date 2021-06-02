Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $706,672.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Fuse Network has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $706,672.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00186606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.65 or 0.01224163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,412.51 or 1.00292412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

