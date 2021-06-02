Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.08 and last traded at $142.50. 80,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,647,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Futu by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

