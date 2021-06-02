Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.08 and last traded at $142.50. 80,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,647,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Futu by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
