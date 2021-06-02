FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,111 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.35% of FutureFuel worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

