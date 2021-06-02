FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

