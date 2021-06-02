Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.87 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $84.87 million and $134,110.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.