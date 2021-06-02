GAMB Market Cap Tops $14.01 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, GAMB has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $28,260.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00081986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.65 or 0.01025199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.36 or 0.09527103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052183 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

