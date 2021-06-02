GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $25.37 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $25.37 million and $570,639.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00495096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,823,348 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

