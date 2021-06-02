Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,260.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £122.60 ($160.18) and last traded at £121 ($158.09), with a volume of 58384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £119.40 ($156.00).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £106.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

