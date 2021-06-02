Gameswap (GSWAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $86,344.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $86,344.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

