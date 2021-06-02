Gary W. Staley Sells 1,714 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,004. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 394,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

