Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $5.24 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Geeq has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $125,618.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01037508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.18 or 0.09625831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052964 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.