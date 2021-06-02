Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.22 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.01016608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.58 or 0.09528831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 136,274,791 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

