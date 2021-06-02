Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

