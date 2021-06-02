General Dynamics Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.20. 31,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,656. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

