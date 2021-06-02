General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.53% of General Finance worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

General Finance stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $574.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

General Finance Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.