General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 15,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

