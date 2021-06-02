Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00012520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and $254,756.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01048824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.52 or 0.09692088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053623 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

