GenesisX Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $46,489.12 and approximately $293.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.