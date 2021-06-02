Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 73,625 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genpact stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 245,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 91,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

