Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 41,250 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$113.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$14,490,474.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

