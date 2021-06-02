Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.96. Gevo shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 58,372 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.26.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

