GINcoin (GIN) Hits Market Cap of $312,509.76

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 675.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. GINcoin has a market cap of $312,509.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,891.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.25 or 0.07266195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.78 or 0.01854731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00497282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00181174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00765241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.48 or 0.00481583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00438345 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

