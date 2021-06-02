Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $190.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.60 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $782.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $789.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $921.23 million, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.