Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Global Payments by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.53. 13,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,544. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.