Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.04. 2,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.