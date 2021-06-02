GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0469 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $842,424.91 and $10,786.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,811.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.46 or 0.07229147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $701.31 or 0.01854743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.70 or 0.00493774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00181692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00763798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.32 or 0.00487464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.00440208 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

