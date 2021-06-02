GoByte Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $536,527.89 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

