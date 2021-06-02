Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $261,614.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

