Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

