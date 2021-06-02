Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Specifically, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $887,327. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

