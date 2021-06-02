Goose Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $846,620.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00011439 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $846,620.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.01035778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.40 or 0.09643021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.