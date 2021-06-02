Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $3.57 million and $1.12 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.