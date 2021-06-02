Gravity (GZRO) Price Tops $0.0001

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $155,150.96 and $45.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00282141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00188359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.01067313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.45 or 1.00318825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

