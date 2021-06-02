GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $46,062.96 and approximately $21.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,772,399 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

