Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.