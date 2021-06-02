Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Trading Down 4.9%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) shares dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 25.00 and last traded at 25.40. Approximately 134,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 140,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.70.

