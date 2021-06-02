Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

