Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

