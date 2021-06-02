Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,810. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

