GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 462,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $357.06 million and a P/E ratio of -74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

