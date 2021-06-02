GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 48,569 shares.The stock last traded at $15.58 and had previously closed at $14.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

