Grin Market Cap Tops $29.52 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and $4.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.34 or 0.07285430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.47 or 0.01863990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00498363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00180699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.00746150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00480338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.00434120 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 74,746,260 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

