Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Groupon stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

