GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.19.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

