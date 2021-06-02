GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.19.
About GrowLife
