Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.71. 1,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 55,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,790,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,689,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

