Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Down 38.1% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $22,009.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,960,329,562,250 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.