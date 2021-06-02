Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,253. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

