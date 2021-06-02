GXChain (GXC) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and $11.39 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001941 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,283,303 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

