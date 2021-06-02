H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,470.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 343,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,396. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.